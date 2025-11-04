Serious crash: Elliot Street, Papakura

Source: New Zealand Police

Emergency services are attending a serious crash at the intersection of Elliot Street and Ray Small Drive, Papakura.

The two-vehicle crash was reported to Police 2.04pm.

At this stage one person has suffered serious injuries.

Elliot Street is closed between Green Street and Mossford Green and Ray Small Drive between Union Street and Elliot Street.

Police are advising motorists to use alternate routes as road closures may be in place for some time.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and an investigation will be carried out to determine the cause of the crash.

ENDS.

Amanda Wieneke/NZ Police

