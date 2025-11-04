Media release – Public consultation opens on design of the next census

3 November 2025

Stats NZ is seeking feedback on the proposed data collection and content for the next census.

New Zealand is moving to a census model that prioritises the use of information already collected by government, known as administrative (admin) data, supported by information collected through a new annual census survey and other tailored approaches.

“We want to ensure we can better meet the needs of customers and communities through modernising the way official statistics are collected and produced,” Acting Stats NZ Chief Executive and Government Statistician Mary Craig said.

“Changing how we conduct the census means we will produce these valuable insights more often, and in a more sustainable way.”

The consultation shares Stats NZ’s current thinking for the next census and invites feedback on the proposed data collection approach and content by Friday 19 December.

Deputy Chief Executive Tia Warbrick said Stats NZ is expecting significant interest in the consultation.

“Census information is a critical tool used to support planning and decision-making across the country. It is used by communities, businesses, iwi, non-government organisations, and local and central government to improve everyday life,” Tia said.

“We know this new approach will evolve over time, and this consultation is an important step in understanding where further development is needed. It’s important we hear from people about the information that’s important to them and the content, or topics, they want to see, as well as how we collect that information.

“We also recognise there’s more work ahead to ensure the approach meets a wide range of needs, and we’re keen to work with others to build that together.”

Tia encourages everyone with an interest to consider the changes and proposed content for the next census, and to let Stats NZ know what’s important to them.

You can provide feedback until 5pm on Friday 19 December – see Public consultation: Proposed data collection approach and content for the census and complete the online questionnaire.

Stats NZ regularly consults on the content to be included before each census. Some of the proposed changes for the next census include:

adding new quality of life indicators

collecting more information on dwellings, such as floor area, age, and coldness

collecting more detailed information about how people earn income by adding ‘income amount by income source’

expanding the collection of information about smoking behaviour to include electronic cigarette (vape) use

collecting information about access to cellphones at an individual level.

More information

Public consultation: Proposed data collection approach and content for the census includes the discussion document and how to provide feedback.

Submissions must be received by 5pm on Friday 19 December 2025.

Modernising the census explains how and why the census is changing.

For media enquiries contact:

media@stats.govt.nz“>media@stats.govt.nz

021 285 9191

The Government Statistician authorises all statistics and data we publish.