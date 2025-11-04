‘Gold, Glory & Galaxy’ Lucky Draw to Surprise Galaxy Macau Guests with Glittering Array of Prizes this November

Source: Media Outreach

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 November 2025 – Galaxy Macau™ Integrated Resort (hereinafter “Galaxy Macau”) today announced its ‘Gold, Glory and Galaxy’ lucky draw, through which guests can win a sparkling selection of unique prizes when they visit during the month of November 2025. This special promotion is part of Galaxy Macau’s celebrations for China’s 15National Games, for which Galaxy Arena, the resort’s state-of-the-art performance venue and Macau’s largest indoor arena, will play host to the thrilling table tennis events.

Just as the athletes will be going for gold at Galaxy Arena, visitors to Galaxy Macau can win a glittering array of prizes by participating in the ‘Gold, Glory and Galaxy’ lucky draw. All Galaxy Macau shuttle bus passengers will be eligible for enrolment in the lucky draw, by scanning the designated QR code onboard, or printed on a gold ticket distributed at the Border Gate (near Gongbei), the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, or the Hengqin Port Checkpoints. By which they will either win instant prizes or advance to the in-resort “Gold, Glory and Galaxy” lucky draw where they will be able to win pure gold prizes or other fabulous rewards with the “Key to Gold” at Galaxy Macau’s Diamond Lobby.

Guests boarding Galaxy Macau™ shuttle bus at Border Gate (near Gongbei), the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, or the Hengqin Border Checkpoints will get a ticket to win fascinating prizes in “Gold, Glory and Galaxy” lucky draw. Other Galaxy Macau shuttle bus guests can also enrol by scanning the same QR code onboard.

Galaxy Macau guests will also get the chance to enter the “Gold, Glory and Galaxy” lucky draw by presenting a single purchase receipt of MOP300 or more at the resort, a room card and card holder from any of the resort’s hotels (including Broadway Macau™), tickets to Galaxy Arena table tennis competitions, or tickets to same-day shows at Galaxy Arena, Broadway Theatre, or G.Box.

Guest may win pure gold items among other captivating prizes in “Gold, Glory and Galaxy” lucky draw, including pure gold notes and coins, table tennis gift sets, gold bar themed portable chargers – going for gold with table tennis athletes competing in Galaxy Arena.

Prizes for the lucky draw include dining vouchers and sumptuous refreshments, table tennis gift sets, gold bar themed portable charger and fortune gifts, Wavey the Peacock from Galaxy Kidz limited edition Macau Pass card and MOP100 retail vouchers Those lucky enough will also have a chance to take home limited-edition pure gold prizes — a meaningful keepsake to celebrate the spectacular table tennis heat.

Guests seeing the eye-catching lucky draw counter at Galaxy Macau’s Diamond Lobby will surely be attracted to enter “Gold, Glory and Galaxy” lucky draw by spending or watching shows at Galaxy Macau, and witnessing the table tennis heat at the Galaxy Arena.

As well as celebrating Galaxy Macau’s hosting of the 15th National Games’ table tennis matches, the ‘Gold, Glory and Galaxy’ lucky draw also pays tribute to Galaxy Entertainment Group’s (GEG) long-term support of table tennis in Macau. Since hosting the inaugural World Table Tennis (WTT) event in 2020, GEG has continually contributed to the sport’s growth, with this year marking its third consecutive year as co-organiser of the event. Galaxy Macau also became the city’s first and only luxury resort to co-host the ITTF Men’s and Women’s World Cup Macao, underscoring its commitment to integrating tourism and sport, and promoting athletic development.

The “Key to Gold” opens the door to a wide array of amazing golden and gold-themed prizes in the “Gold, Glory and Galaxy” lucky draw, spreading joyous vibes amidst the 15th National Games being held in the Greater Bay Area.

Table tennis fans can also enjoy a one-of-a-kind showcase of the sport’s heritage at “The Artistry of Table Tennis—Collectables and Art Exhibition” from now until January 4, 2026. Located in Galaxy Macau’s East Square, this special exhibition takes visitors on a fascinating curated journey of rare collectables and artistic installations that pay tribute to the history and cultural significance of table tennis. Admission is free.

For more information and news about Galaxy Macau, please visit www.galaxymacau.com.

Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.