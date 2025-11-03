Source: New Zealand Police

Road blocked, SH 5, Whakarewarewa

A truck crash has blocked State Highway 5 at Whakarewarewa, south of Rotorua this afternoon.

The crash occurred when a truck and trailer carrying logs overturned between Waipa State Mill Road and Eight Mile Gate Road, about 3.30pm. The driver reportedly suffered minor injuries.

The road is fully blocked, and traffic management is being arranged. Diversions are in place on Tumunui Road and State Highway 30.

Motorists should expect delays while the scene is cleared.

