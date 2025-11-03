Source: Media Outreach
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 November 2025 – The HKSOS x Sowers Action Challenging 12 Hours Charity Trail Marathon 2025 successfully took place today (2 November). The event, co-organized by Sowers Action and the mobile application HKSOS, was officiated at the kick-off ceremony by the Hon. of the Secretary for Security, Mr Tang Ping-keung. Other officiating guests included the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Information Systems), Ms. Kwan Chui-ching; the Assistant Director (Kowloon) of the Fire Services Department, Mr. Tsang Wing-hung; Divisional Commander (Kowloon East), Mr. Chu Man-chiu; Assistant Commissioner (World Customs Organization) of the Customs and Excise Department, Mr. Li Kin Kei; Acting Chief Pilot (Operations) of the Government Flying Service, Mr. Lui Tak-shun; and Staff Officer of the Auxiliary Medical Service, Mr. Siu Kwan-choi.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (Information Systems) Ms. Kwan Chui-ching remarked:“It is an honour for the Hong Kong Police Force to co-organize the ‘Challenging 12 Hours Charity Marathon’ with Sowers Action, bringing together the dual missions of education and technology. Since its launch in 2024, the HKSOS mobile application has successfully assisted over 270 citizens, averaging one rescue every two days. Its patented system integrates AI-powered incident detection, direct linkage to the 999 emergency centre, and an emergency contact network, forming a robust ‘safety triangle’ designed to enhance outdoor safety. We are especially delighted that over 1,300 runners participating today have downloaded HKSOS. Two weeks ago, our team also successfully conducted a satellite rescue test at an altitude of 5,600 meters in Nepal, marking an important milestone in validating cross-border emergency response capabilities. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to China Mobile Hong Kong for their strong support, and to every participant who has joined us in promoting both charity and safety through technology. I wish all runners a safe race and great success in this meaningful event.”
Secretary for Security Mr. Chris Tang also said: “I am delighted to once again be invited by Sowers Action to officiate at the ‘Challenging 12 Hours Charity Trail Marathon 2025’ and to witness the results of the runners’ dedication and hard training. Over the years, Sowers Action has been steadfast in supporting underprivileged children both in Hong Kong and overseas. In recent years, the organization has also refocused its efforts locally, including the establishment of a support centre in Sham Shui Po to assist grassroots families. This year, the event is expected to raise over one million Hong Kong dollars, a strong reflection of the city’s spirit of compassion and community engagement. In addition to the popular 3 km Family Run, I would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the six disciplined services and two auxiliary services under the Security Bureau for forming multiple teams to take part in the 42 km race, together with youth uniformed groups — jointly passing on the spirit of charity and service. Every participant, regardless of ranking, has already made a meaningful contribution to children’s education through their actions. This truly embodies the event’s mission of ‘Changing Lives Through Running’.”
This year’s event raised funds for Sowers Action’s Education Assistance Program for Underprivileged Students. All proceeds will support initiatives improving learning conditions and educational facilities both locally and abroad. Past projects have funded teacher development, school renovation, and the purchase of learning equipment — enabling students from deprived backgrounds to continue their studies under better conditions. Sowers Action has provided educational support in mainland China, Hong Kong, Myanmar, and Nepal. As of June 2025, its total funding contributions have exceeded HK$794 million.
For the 14 km race, Zeng Tsz Shing won the Men’s Championship with a time of 58 minutes and 27 seconds, while Lee Tsz Tung secured the Women’s title in 1 hour, 10 minutes and 44 seconds. In the Open Team Category, Team “Walk Faster! Hey!” finished first with a time of 1 hour, 33 minutes and 59 seconds.
Bronze Sponsors included Po Lin Monastery, Shang Sin Chun Tong Charitable Foundation, VTech Holdings Limited, Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited, New Town Medical, Cool Partners International Limited, Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., HILX, Nutriworks Limited, Tiger Balm, Chuan Tong Natural Fermented Yogurt Limited, Legacy Footcare and HMN International Smart Co., Limited. Dozens of volunteers from various organizations and government departments served along the trail, providing water, snacks, timekeeping, and first aid support — ensuring every participant could complete their race safely and enjoyably.
