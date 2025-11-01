Understanding 2025 data updates to national accounts – 2025 preview of national accounts improvements and updates – Stats NZ news story and methods paper

Understanding 2025 data updates to national accounts – news story

31 October 2025

2025 preview of national accounts improvements and updates has been released today, presenting the data updates Stats NZ will make to this year’s cycle of annual national accounts.

Each year, Stats NZ updates the annual national accounts. Data updates occur when:

new or more timely information has become available

new methods or data sources are introduced

existing methods or data sources are updated.

“Our customers need the most up-to-date and accurate data possible to inform key decisions. Data updates ensure we are constantly improving our statistics to reflect the New Zealand economy,” general manager and macroeconomic spokesperson Jason Attewell said.

