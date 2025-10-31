Source: Media Outreach

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 31 October 2025 – The TVBS original drama The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly (舊金山美容院) continues to shine on the international stage. Following successful promotional events in Seoul with lead actors Simon Lien and Nash Zhang, the show’s on-screen rivals Johnny Yang and Chin Yang represented the series at the Tokyo International Film and TV Market (TIFFCOM).

TVBS Original Drama The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly Resonates in Tokyo

Supported by Taiwan’s Overseas Star Project under the Ministry of Culture, the duo engaged with Japanese media and international buyers, sharing the series’ unique perspective on modern Taiwanese life. With its compelling storyline, powerful performances, and authentic depiction of everyday culture, The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly resonated strongly with Japanese audiences—further cementing TVBS Originals as one of Asia’s leading creative brands.

In the series, Johnny Yang portrays Deng Wei-Kang, the ambitious second son of a powerful family whose reckless affairs—with both a TV executive’s daughter and his own secretary—alongside corrupt dealings with a tainted chicken supplier, spark a scandal that threatens the family’s breakfast-chain empire.

Off-screen, however, the two actors share an easy camaraderie. When asked about their favorite part of the Tokyo trip, both immediately mentioned the food.

“Tokyo is incredibly beautiful—I visited an art museum and went to Hakone,” said Chin Yang. “And the food is just amazing!”

“The best part of this trip,” added Johnny Yang, “was enjoying great meals while bringing a great Taiwanese drama to Japan.”

In the series, Deng Wei-Kang plans to open a Taiwanese breakfast shop in Japan—a storyline that later takes a surprising turn. When asked which Taiwanese dishes could win Japanese hearts, Johnny recommended steamed soup dumplings (xiaolongbao), soy milk, and fried dough sticks as iconic staples of Taiwan’s breakfast culture. Chin Yang suggested savory soy milk, calling it “a special and surprising flavor for Japanese audiences.”

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly premieres October 19 at 8:00 p.m. (GMT+8) on TVBS Channel 42 and TVBS E! on CHT MOD Channel 311, continuing its international journey to share authentic Taiwanese storytelling with the world.

