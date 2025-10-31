NZ-AU: IperionX – September 2025 Quarterly Report

Source: GlobeNewswire (MIL-NZ-AU)
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IperionX Limited (IperionX) (NASDAQ: IPX, ASX: IPX) is pleased to present its quarterly report for the period ending September 30, 2025. Highlights during and subsequent to the end of the quarter include:
Commercial operations: production online, with higher production capacity and lower unit costs
- All planned major manufacturing equipment is online and operational, for both titanium powder production and component manufacturing at the Titanium Manufacturing Campus in Virginia.
- Process improvements and optimization has lifted nameplate titanium powder production capacity by 60% without additional capital spend, with further increases in production capacity expected in 2026.
- Titanium manufacturing sales are expected to progressively scale through 2026, with a positive EBITDA inflection point projected by year-end 2026.
- Consumer-electronics scrap processing has commenced, using scrap supplied by the consumer electronics OEM, with IperionX by now producing a range of consumer electronic components as specified in the customer contract.
- Production of various fasteners has commenced with IperionX receiving initial purchase orders for the delivery of a range of fastener products into applications for the U.S. military and commercial and industrial markets.
Mid-2027 U.S. Department of War (DoW) backed expansion underway to become the largest & lowest cost U.S. producer
- IperionX is now scaling titanium capacity to 1,400 tpa, with commissioning planned for mid-2027, positioning IperionX to be America’s largest and lowest-cost titanium powder producer.
- The 1,400 tpa expansion accelerates a more resilient and sustainable U.S. titanium supply chain, cutting reliance on foreign imports and supporting national security for aerospace, defense, and electric vehicles.
- The total expansion capital is ~US$75 million, and is majority funded through the U.S. DoW Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment (IBAS) award of US$47.1 million, of which $42.5 million has now been obligated to IperionX.
- Rapid scaling of advanced titanium manufacturing capacity will be undertaken in parallel – powder metallurgy, forging, and additive systems to deliver integrated titanium supply chain capabilities.
Accelerated growth roadmap targets market leadership in high-performance titanium components
- Roadmap being developed to further scale titanium production capacity, targeting cost competitiveness with stainless steel and aluminum by 2030.
- Technology-driven cost advantage – the patented titanium HAMRTM and HSPTTM technologies significantly increase manufacturing yields, while cutting process steps, energy and capex intensity, resulting in long-term cost advantage.
- IperionX has begun the upfit of a new facility in Halifax County, Virginia to deliver the next generation of HAMR and HSPT technologies that will drive the titanium cost curve even lower.
U.S. Government Funding
- IperionX was obligated a further US$37.5 million under the U.S. Department of War’s IBAS US$47.2 million award, taking total obligations to date to US$42.5 million. The remaining $4.6 million is expected to be obligated over the contract term.
- Confirmation of the additional obligation enables IperionX to finalize its scale-up plans to achieve a production capacity of 1,400 metric tonnes of titanium per year.
Strong financial position
- At September 30, 2025, IperionX closed the quarter with US$79.2 million in cash.
- In July, IperionX announced that it had received firm commitments for a private placement of 14 million new ordinary shares at an issue price of A$5.00 per share, to raise A$70 million (US$46 million) before costs, resulting in pro-forma cash of approximately US$100 million.
- Proceeds from the private placement will be used for:
- Acceleration of Phase 2 capacity scale-up, with fast-track ordering of long lead time production and manufacturing equipment;
- Scaling Phase 1 operations, including low-cost capital projects to further increase production over nameplate throughput capacities;
- Scaling of HSPT pressing and furnace capacity to align with accelerated production scale-up; and
- Operations, Phase 3 expansion studies and increased R&D.
- Directors and key management subscribed for A$2.2 million (US$1.4 million), following shareholder approval, reinforcing alignment with shareholders.
Figure 1: Various operations, including clockwise from top left – reagent mixing, crucible loading /
unloading, HAMR furnace operations, product leaching, argon facilities, product collector, jet mill operations
A link to the full release can be found here.
Contacts
Anastasios (Taso) Arima, Founder and CEO
Toby Symonds, President
Dominic Allen, Chief Commercial Officer
Investors: investorrelations@iperionx.com
Media: media@iperionx.com
+1 980 237 8900
www.iperionx.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f6333be-5bf1-467c-bd94-9f13ad789573
– Published by The MIL Network