NZ-AU: IperionX – September 2025 Quarterly Report

Source: GlobeNewswire (MIL-NZ-AU)

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IperionX Limited (IperionX) (NASDAQ: IPX, ASX: IPX) is pleased to present its quarterly report for the period ending September 30, 2025. Highlights during and subsequent to the end of the quarter include:

Commercial operations: production online, with higher production capacity and lower unit costs

All planned major manufacturing equipment is online and operational, for both titanium powder production and component manufacturing at the Titanium Manufacturing Campus in Virginia.

Process improvements and optimization has lifted nameplate titanium powder production capacity by 60% without additional capital spend, with further increases in production capacity expected in 2026.

Titanium manufacturing sales are expected to progressively scale through 2026, with a positive EBITDA inflection point projected by year-end 2026.

Consumer-electronics scrap processing has commenced, using scrap supplied by the consumer electronics OEM, with IperionX by now producing a range of consumer electronic components as specified in the customer contract.

Production of various fasteners has commenced with IperionX receiving initial purchase orders for the delivery of a range of fastener products into applications for the U.S. military and commercial and industrial markets.

Mid-2027 U.S. Department of War (DoW) backed expansion underway to become the largest & lowest cost U.S. producer

IperionX is now scaling titanium capacity to 1,400 tpa, with commissioning planned for mid-2027, positioning IperionX to be America’s largest and lowest-cost titanium powder producer.

The 1,400 tpa expansion accelerates a more resilient and sustainable U.S. titanium supply chain, cutting reliance on foreign imports and supporting national security for aerospace, defense, and electric vehicles.

The total expansion capital is ~US$75 million, and is majority funded through the U.S. DoW Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment (IBAS) award of US$47.1 million, of which $42.5 million has now been obligated to IperionX.

Rapid scaling of advanced titanium manufacturing capacity will be undertaken in parallel – powder metallurgy, forging, and additive systems to deliver integrated titanium supply chain capabilities.

Accelerated growth roadmap targets market leadership in high-performance titanium components

Roadmap being developed to further scale titanium production capacity, targeting cost competitiveness with stainless steel and aluminum by 2030.

Technology-driven cost advantage – the patented titanium HAMR TM and HSPT TM technologies significantly increase manufacturing yields, while cutting process steps, energy and capex intensity, resulting in long-term cost advantage.

and HSPT technologies significantly increase manufacturing yields, while cutting process steps, energy and capex intensity, resulting in long-term cost advantage. IperionX has begun the upfit of a new facility in Halifax County, Virginia to deliver the next generation of HAMR and HSPT technologies that will drive the titanium cost curve even lower.

U.S. Government Funding

IperionX was obligated a further US$37.5 million under the U.S. Department of War’s IBAS US$47.2 million award, taking total obligations to date to US$42.5 million. The remaining $4.6 million is expected to be obligated over the contract term.

Confirmation of the additional obligation enables IperionX to finalize its scale-up plans to achieve a production capacity of 1,400 metric tonnes of titanium per year.

Strong financial position

At September 30, 2025, IperionX closed the quarter with US$79.2 million in cash.

In July, IperionX announced that it had received firm commitments for a private placement of 14 million new ordinary shares at an issue price of A$5.00 per share, to raise A$70 million (US$46 million) before costs, resulting in pro-forma cash of approximately US$100 million.

Proceeds from the private placement will be used for: Acceleration of Phase 2 capacity scale-up, with fast-track ordering of long lead time production and manufacturing equipment; Scaling Phase 1 operations, including low-cost capital projects to further increase production over nameplate throughput capacities; Scaling of HSPT pressing and furnace capacity to align with accelerated production scale-up; and Operations, Phase 3 expansion studies and increased R&D.



Directors and key management subscribed for A$2.2 million (US$1.4 million), following shareholder approval, reinforcing alignment with shareholders.

Figure 1: Various operations, including clockwise from top left – reagent mixing, crucible loading /

unloading, HAMR furnace operations, product leaching, argon facilities, product collector, jet mill operations

A link to the full release can be found here.

Contacts

Anastasios (Taso) Arima, Founder and CEO

Toby Symonds, President

Dominic Allen, Chief Commercial Officer

Investors: investorrelations@iperionx.com

Media: media@iperionx.com

+1 980 237 8900

www.iperionx.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f6333be-5bf1-467c-bd94-9f13ad789573

– Published by The MIL Network