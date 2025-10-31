New Zealand business demography statistics: At February 2025 – Stats NZ information release

New Zealand business demography statistics: At February 2025 – information release

30 October 2025

Business demography statistics provide an annual snapshot of the characteristics of New Zealand businesses. The statistics cover economically significant enterprises that produce goods and services in New Zealand.

Key facts

Provisional data showed that at February 2025:

New Zealand had 617,330 enterprises, an increase of 0.5 percent from February 2024; this followed a 1.2 percent increase in the previous February year

the number of paid employees in these enterprises (not an official employment statistic) was 2.4 million, down 2.2 percent from February 2024

these enterprises had 654,460 business locations, an increase of 0.5 percent from February 2024

of the 19 industries, 12 had more enterprises compared with February 2024, and six had more employees

of the 16 regions, 11 had more business locations than a year ago, and one had more employees.

