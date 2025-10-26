Weather News – NEMA urges vigilance ahead of Labour Day storms

Source: National Emergency Management Agency

The National Emergency Management Agency is urging the public to be extra vigilant ahead of more severe weather forecast for many parts of the country on Labour Day.

NEMA Chief Executive Dave Gawn says MetService has issued weather warnings for multiple regions, and NEMA is urging the public to take care on the roads when returning home from long weekend breaks.

“MetService have issued warnings for rain, wind and snow, and it’s essential that people factor these into their travel plans. Plan your journeys, pack extra supplies in case you get stranded, and if it’s looking really hairy, consider delaying your travel if you can.

“Check for closures before you hit the road, be on the lookout for slips and debris, and never drive through floodwater”

Dave Gawn says many communities are still picking up the pieces after Thursday’s storms and forecast severe weather will be a setback to cleanup efforts.

He says excellent progress has been made in impacted regions, with power being progressively restored and critical communications and other services coming back online.

“I want to acknowledge the impact the recent severe weather has had on our communities, and recognise the massive efforts of everyone involved.”

Mr Gawn says councils, Civil Defence, emergency services and government agencies throughout the country are working together to coordinate resources and support the locally-led response efforts.

NEMA has stood up the National Crisis Management Centre in the Beehive to assist with response and recovery efforts, and to be ready to respond to any impacts arising tomorrow. NEMA has worked with partner agencies and CDEM Groups to surge personnel in to provide support to Southland Civil Defence Emergency Management (CDEM) Group and Clutha District, and to source and move generators into those areas to be prioritised for critical needs.

Mr Gawn says NEMA is currently working with central government agencies and CDEM Groups from impacted regions to identify what support will be required for the initial recovery period, including for the rural sector.

More information:

Get ready for the bad weather:

Stay up to date with the latest weather information from MetService.

Listen to advice provided by your local Civil Defence Emergency Management Group and emergency services and follow any instructions. Put safety first. Don’t take any chances.

There are still multiple road closures across impacted regions. If you have to travel, check road conditions before you go. For state highway closures, visitwww.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions

If your property has been damaged, contact your insurance company. They will help you with claims and what you need to do next.

Check on neighbours, especially those who may be elderly, isolated, or without communications.

If you see a fallen power line, always treat it as if it’s live, and do not attempt to clear any debris lying next to a fallen power line.

If life, health or property is in danger, call 111 immediately.

For more advice on preparing for severe weather, check out Storms — Get Ready (NZ Civil Defence) — Emergency preparedness in New Zealand

If you have no power

Turn off all appliances including cookers and heaters so that when power comes back on, you reduce the risk of a fire from unattended cooking, or flammable items left close to heaters.

Use torches rather than candles if possible. If you must use candles, keep them away from curtains and other flammable objects. Never leave a candle burning in an empty room

If you are using camp cookers or alternative forms of heating, always make sure they are on a stable surface. Do not use outdoor cooking or heating equipment inside.

If your mobile phone says you have no network connection you may still be able to ring 111. Even if your phone says you have no service, try the call.

You may be able to charge your phone with your car’s battery using a car charger.

If you no longer have access to a phone, a solar- or battery-powered radio or your car radio can help you keep up to date with the latest news and alerts.

RNZ is running extended bulletins at 7am, 12pm and 5pm providing local updates for people in Southland and Clutha without power.

If you use a portable generator, it must be located in a well-ventilated place. The generator must never be used in an indoor space where people are present; this includes areas such as an internal garage. Using portable generators after a natural event or emergency | WorkSafe

Using portable generators after a natural event or emergency | WorkSafe Avoid getting sick from unsafe food:

Eat foods that will expire soon first – such as bread, meat, salads, and dairy products. These spoil more quickly than non-perishable food.



Eat canned and non-perishable pantry foods last.



Open your fridge and freezer as little as possible to help keep it cooler for longer. Leave already frozen food in the freezer if possible. Freezers will remain colder for longer if they are full (2–4 days) than if they are half full (1–2 days).

Where people can get support

Southland: People with immediate needs can call Emergency Management Southland on 0800 809 127 between 8am and 9pm.

Clutha District: If people need water or don’t have power or wifi they can contact Clutha District Council on 0800 801 350. Drop-in centres are also being established in isolated communities to provide power, internet access, and connection to support services. Details are provided at www.cluthadc.govt.nz

Support for farmers

If you have questions or concerns about animal welfare emergency management phone MPI on 0800 00 83 33.

Farmers and growers who require support are encouraged to contact their local Rural Support Trust on 0800 787 254.

Resources are also available at FarmStrong: farmstrong.co.nz

