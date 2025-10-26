Fatal crash, Waiheke Island

Source: New Zealand Police

One person has died and another has been seriously injured following a motorbike crash on Waiheke Island.

Emergency services were called to Ocean View Road, Oneroa just before 2pm, to reports the three-wheeled bike had hit a tree.

One person sadly died at the scene, while another was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised, and Ocean View Road near Goodwin Avenue will be closed while they attend the scene.

