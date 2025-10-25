No more red tape for garden sheds and garages

Source: New Zealand Government

Changes have now come into effect which mean homeowners building garden sheds, sleepouts, or garages face less red tape and fewer delays, Regulation Minister David Seymour and Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk say.

The minimum required distance between single storey buildings under 10 square metres and a property boundary or other residential building (setback distance) has been removed. The setback distance has also been reduced to one metre for single storey buildings between 10 and 30 square metres in size.

Previously, garden sheds and other single storey detached buildings like sleep outs or garages had to be as far from a boundary or residential building as they were tall. Anything closer than that often required building consent.

“We heard the frustration about this regulation through the Red Tape Tipline. Section sizes are shrinking, and the cost of living rising. Forcing people to put sheds in the middle of their lawn or pay for a consent to store tools didn’t make sense. No homeowner wants that. So, we fixed it for them,” says Mr Seymour.

“There was no justification for such onerous setback distances on private property.

“Today’s housing market means space is tight and building costs are high. These types of property developments are practical and affordable improvements. Now people can utilise them without hassle.

“We’re acting on the tips we get through the red tape tipline by removing regulation and making it easier for Kiwis to get things done. We want to hear about red tape like this which is getting in the way – I encourage anyone with a red tape issue to report it on the Ministry for Regulation website.”

Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk says it’s fantastic that it’s now simpler for property owners to build practical structures such as garden sheds, sleepouts, garages, workshops, and hobby spaces.

“Boosting productivity in our building system means cutting red tape wherever we can – from major consenting reforms to small, everyday improvements like making it easier to put up a garden shed.

“National and ACT share the firm belief Kiwis shouldn’t be held back by unnecessary bureaucracy when making reasonable use of their backyards.

“These setback changes are part of our broader approach to making building easier and more affordable.

“It’s a win not just for property owners, but also for builders and modular structure companies, who may now find it easier to undertake these projects or manufacture small structures like sheds.

“Frustration with the building consent system is one of the most common issues raised on the Red Tape Tipline, and when I’m talking to tradies and homeowners around the country.

“The Coalition Government is delivering concrete action that cuts delays and makes life easier for everyday Kiwis.”

Notes to editor:

Garden sheds and other small structures up to 30 square metres can be built without building consent, provided they meet certain criteria.

Previously, one of the criteria requires a garden shed be the same distance from any boundary or another building as its own height. If not, homeowners needed a building consent.

Changes to the exemption conditions now: Allow homeowners to build single storey detached buildings between 10 and 30 square metres in floor area one metre away from any boundary or another building without a building consent. Remove the current setback requirement for building consent exemption for single-storey structures under 10 square metres, meaning a shed can be built up to the boundary or another building without a building consent.

These changes were made by amending Schedule 1 of the Building Act.

Homeowners will still need to ensure that all building work is compliant with the Building Code and local district plans.

