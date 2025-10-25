Improved dialysis services for West and North Auckland

Source: New Zealand Government

Dialysis patients in West Auckland and on the North Shore will benefit from improved access to life-saving treatment, with the installation of 35 upgraded dialysis machines and the introduction of evening dialysis services in Waitākere, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

“Upgrading health infrastructure and ensuring services are accessible, efficient, and patient-focused is a priority for the Government,” Mr Brown says.

“Dialysis is a critical service for thousands of New Zealanders. This investment will ensure more Aucklanders can receive treatment closer to home, at times that suit their lives.”

Of the 35 new machines, 14 have already been installed at the Waitākere Dialysis Unit, with the remaining 21 to be delivered to the Community Dialysis Centre in Albany. The new equipment replaces aging infrastructure and will support the launch of evening dialysis sessions at Waitākere.

“By extending operating hours, we’re not only reducing pressure on daytime capacity but offering greater flexibility for those juggling work, family, and other commitments.”

The expanded service means patients currently travelling to North Shore for dialysis will be able to transfer to Waitākere, significantly reducing travel time and improving convenience.

“In addition to the new machines, patients will have access to a new dialyser offering a “Haemodiafiltration-like” treatment. This advanced technology delivers more effective and better tolerated dialysis, with fewer hypotensive episodes and improved treatment stability.

“Improving dialysis access across West Auckland and the North Shore strengthens our health system where it matters most. It provides life-saving, flexible, and patient-centered care, allowing more New Zealanders to receive treatment closer to home,” Mr Brown says.

MIL OSI