Health – ProCare launches Le Va’s Pacific cultural training module for primary care

Leading healthcare provider, ProCare is proud to announce the launch of Le Va’s Engaging Pasifika for ProCare. It’s a free online Pacific cultural learning module developed with Le Va to support primary care teams in delivering culturally responsive care for Pacific patients.

Tailored specifically for practices within ProCare’s Network, the module is the first of its kind to be offered by a primary health organisation (PHO). It provides practical guidance on promoting culturally responsive health and building meaningful connections with patients – equipping GPs, nurses, and practice teams with the tools to offer inclusive, comprehensive care.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at ProCare, says “ProCare serves the largest Pacific population in Aotearoa – about 85,000 people – building cultural competency across primary care is a key part of our commitment to improving community health. We’re proud to work alongside Le Va who offer tools like Engaging Pasifika that support our practices and Pacific patients.”

The launch was marked with a special celebration at Le Va’s Manukau office.

Viv Pole, Head of Pacific Health, says “It was wonderful to celebrate the launch alongside Le Va, after months of collaboration to create a programme that truly serves our primary care community. Together we’ve built something that will help drive inclusive care in a practical and impactful way.”

Norwell adds, “The launch of Le Va’s Engaging Pasifika for ProCare reflects a shared commitment from both ProCare and Le Va to create meaningful change for Pacific communities. We’re grateful to Le Va for their hard work in developing the tool and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have for both practices and patients.”

This milestone enhances ProCare’s work in supporting Pacific health, including the release in 2022 of an equity guide for general practice and the Tala-Moana phone app – a free tool designed to strengthen cultural competency and support the workforce with seven Pacific languages for everyday use.

About ProCare

ProCare is a leading healthcare provider that aims to deliver the most progressive, pro-active and equitable health and wellbeing services in Aotearoa. We do this through our clinical support services, mental health and wellness services, tele-health, mobile health, smoking cessation and by taking a population health and equity approach to our mahi.

As New Zealand’s largest Primary Health Organisation, we represent a network of general practice teams and healthcare professionals who provide care to nearly 700,000 patients across Auckland. These practices serve the largest Pacific and South Asian populations enrolled in general practice and the largest Māori population in Tāmaki Makaurau. For more information go to www.procare.co.nz

