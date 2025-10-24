Arrest following Glen Eden aggravated robbery

Source: New Zealand Police

Police have arrested and charged a man following an aggravated robbery at a park in Glen Eden earlier this week.

At about 1.45pm on 21 October, Police responded to a report of a person being assaulted and threatened with a knife at Ceramco Park.

The two alleged offenders have then taken the victim’s personal items before fleeing in a vehicle.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ryan Bunting, Waitematā CIB, says Police yesterday executed a search warrant at a Glen Eden property.

“An 18-year-old man was located and arrested.

“Officers have also located a pistol, ammunition and cannabis at the address.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Bunting says the victim’s backpack and shoes were also recovered and returned.

“This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim and we’re pleased to put someone before the court.

“Police take this sort of offending very seriously and will continue to hold offenders to account.”

The man will appear in Waitākere District Court today charged with aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of cannabis.

Police are not ruling out further arrests or charges.

ENDS.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

MIL OSI