Green GSM honored with E-Mobility Award for advancing electric transportation in the Philippines

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 October 2025 – Green GSM has been honored with the E-Mobility Award for Technology Adoption by the Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP), recognizing its outstanding contribution to promoting electric mobility and supporting the country’s transition to sustainable transportation.

Green GSM honored with E-Mobility Award at the 13th Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit (PEVS).

The 13th Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit (PEVS) is the country’s leading conference on electric mobility, bringing together government agencies, regulators, manufacturers, technology providers and transport operators. Organized by the Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP) – the leading e-mobility advocate and a key partner of the government in shaping the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA) – the summit serves as the nation’s premier platform for advancing the future of electric transport in the Philippines.

The recognition highlights Green GSM’s introduction of the Philippines’ first all-electric taxi fleet and its ongoing investment in charging infrastructure, digital platforms, and workforce development. Through its technology-driven ecosystem and inclusive business model, the company has shown how e-mobility can be both sustainable and scalable, creating a practical model for modern, eco-conscious urban transport.

Mr. Dao Quy Phi, Managing Director of Green GSM Southeast Asia, said, “We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from EVAP. For us, this award represents a shared effort between our teams, our drivers, and our partners in bringing electric mobility closer to everyday Filipinos. Entering a new market always comes with challenges, from developing charging infrastructure to aligning policies and regulations, but these are necessary steps in building a cleaner and more connected future. Our decision to invest in the Philippines reflects a long-term commitment. We are here not just to operate a fleet, but to help build an ecosystem where electric mobility can thrive. By combining VinFast’s EV technology with local collaboration, we hope to contribute to the country’s sustainability goals and create a model for electric urban mobility in Southeast Asia.”

Green GSM operates a modern fleet of VinFast electric vehicles that are clean, quiet, and zero-emission. Each ride offers a fresh, odor-free cabin environment, complemented by professionally trained drivers who follow strict safety, service, and hygiene standards to ensure every journey is safe, comfortable, and reliable.

This philosophy of connectivity goes beyond the vehicle itself. Green GSM integrates smart VinFast EVs with real-time fleet management to monitor location, battery level, and performance across its operations. Through the Green GSM app and its Secure to Safe (S2S) system, passengers experience transparency and safety in every ride. At the same time, drivers receive real-time support and optimized routes for greater efficiency. Each vehicle is part of a connected network that ensures reliability and comfort for users, while strengthening the foundation of sustainable transport in cities.

Connectivity also defines how Green GSM collaborates with its partners. The company’s partner-based operational model provides access to its technology platform, charging network, and operational expertise, helping local businesses and fleet operators manage electric vehicles efficiently while reducing emissions and costs. Through these partnerships, Green GSM is turning e-mobility into a shared platform for progress — empowering communities, enterprises, and drivers to join the Philippines’ green transformation.

Since entering the country, Green GSM has worked closely with government agencies, policymakers, and local partners to align its initiatives with the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA). The company continues to expand its infrastructure and digital ecosystem to ensure that the transition to electric vehicles benefits both drivers and passengers across the nation.

Every signature cyan-colored Green GSM vehicle represents a collective step toward a cleaner, smarter, and more connected Philippines – a reflection of how sustainable mobility can serve people, cities, and the planet together.

