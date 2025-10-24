Global Chinese Musicians and Enterprises Unite to Build a Sustainable Future for Carbon Credits through the “Echo Tree Project”

Source: Media Outreach

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 October 2025 – In response to the growing challenges of climate change and ecological degradation, ECHO TREE GROUP INC has officially launched the Echo Tree Project, an international initiative calling on global enterprises and musicians to collaborate. By integrating cultural creativity, technological innovation, and sustainable action, the project pioneers a new path toward carbon credit development and the green economy, with a vision to make music the Earth’s most beautiful sound.

Founder and President Sam Kao (left) and Co-Founder KEVIN YI (right) use music as a bridge, turning love and environmental awareness into the driving force behind the Echo Tree Project.

At the “Corporate Response: Save the Earth with Music” event, industry leaders showcased their strong commitment to sustainability. ADATA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Chairman Simon Chen led the way by donating 10,000 Echo Tree seedlings, followed by C-MEDIA CULTURAL CREATIVE TECHNOLOGY INC., ABONMAX CO., LTD., and Shenzhen Autoware Science & Technology Co., Ltd., each contributing 10,000 seedlings. The Moon Group and SUNRISE ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGY INC. also joined the initiative, with total donations surpassing 60,000 trees—each one a symbol of hope for the planet’s future.

Dedicated forests—including the ADATA Forest, C-MEDIA Forest, Autoware Forest, The Moon Forest, ABONMAX Forest, and Sunrise Environmental Forest—have been established on the Echo Tree digital platform. These forests will be featured in upcoming major concerts and cultural events, preserving the legacy of each company’s environmental commitment while amplifying their brand image through the harmony of art, ecology, and business.

The event also introduced a limited “Adopt-a-Tree” campaign, allowing companies to receive their exclusive forest map on the platform and leave a lasting digital footprint. The Echo Tree platform will further create a Sustainability Story Page for participating enterprises, highlighting their long-term achievements in ESG, carbon management, and social responsibility through media and community engagement.

A highlight of the event was the premiere of the theme song “Echo Tree,” composed by renowned musician Sam Kao and lyricist KEVIN YI, featuring special appearances by Huang Kuo-lun and Coco Ko Nai-hsin. KEVIN YI, who also penned JJ Lin’s latest single “Coordinate of Tomorrow,” drew inspiration from the lyric “I met the echo that smiled at me,” perfectly echoing the spirit of the event—letting music become the Earth’s smile in return.

ECHO TREE GROUP INC envisions music as the bridge and enterprise as the driving force, integrating RWA (Real World Asset) digital asset management to promote digital carbon credit management and sustainable value exchange. The project’s long-term goal is to plant 30 million Echo Trees worldwide, turning goodwill into concrete, lasting environmental action and leaving a tangible legacy for the planet.

Guided by:

Department of Forestry, National Chung Hsing University

Organized by:

ECHO TREE GROUP INC

Co-organized by:

Taiwan Artificial Intelligence Association

Office for Industrial Carbon Reduction Promotion, National Chung Hsing University

ANYDEEE GROUP INC.

YAKOPI (Indonesia Coastal Protection Foundation)

Bosiwang Innovation

ES GROUP

PT TREEGEN

