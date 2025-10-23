Penk heads to Chile for South Pacific defence talks

Source: New Zealand Government

Associate Defence Minister Chris Penk will travel to Chile this week to attend the South Pacific Defence Ministers’ Meeting (SPDMM).

“In an increasingly volatile world, the SPDMM plays a key role in upholding security in New Zealand’s immediate region, the South Pacific,” Mr Penk says.

“The SPDMM is the only Ministerial-level defence forum in this part of the world, and it has never been more important to work together. As Pacific nations, we know our region best and our strength comes from our collective planning and response.

“Many of the issues we face transcend borders and are too big to face alone. Topics on the agenda for discussion include climate change, extreme weather events, illegal fishing, drug smuggling, and geostrategic challenges.”

Minister Penk will meet with South Pacific Defence Ministers from Australia, Chile, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, and Tonga.

Officials from the United States, United Kingdom and Japan will also attend in their capacity as official observers.

Minister Penk will return to New Zealand on Sunday, 26 October.

MIL OSI