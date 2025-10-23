Latest subnational population estimates available from late October

Subnational population estimates: At 30 June 2025 will be published on 29 October 2025.

Subnational population estimates give the best available measure of the population, by age and sex, usually living in New Zealand.

The release on 29 October includes updated provisional population estimates at 30 June 2024, and new provisional estimates at 30 June 2025. These estimates will be published for regions, territorial authorities, and Auckland local board areas; statistical areas 2 and 3 (SA2 and SA3), health regions and districts, urban rural areas, and functional urban areas.

Subnational population estimates by local government electoral boundaries will be released on 12 December 2025, following the latest boundary release on 10 December 2025. The 12 December release includes community boards, wards, constituencies, and subdivisions.

