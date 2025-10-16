Statement on the passing of Rt Hon Jim Bolger

Source: New Zealand Government

My thoughts and condolences are with Jim Bolger’s wife Joan, his children and grandchildren, and the rest of his extended family.

Mr Bolger was a proud New Zealander who served his country as Prime Minister during a difficult period of serious transition in our politics.

Everyone with a knowledge of New Zealand political history from the late 1980s and early 1990s will know that the two of us sometimes had our policy differences!

But from 1996 onwards, Mr Bolger and I led New Zealand’s first MMP Government – which was a coalition between NZ First and National.

As the leader of Mr Bolger’s coalition partner, I can attest he was a man of his word. He did what he said he would do – and we ran our Coalition Government with integrity, focus and a fidelity to New Zealanders who had delivered a majority to our two political parties.

After leaving politics, Mr Bolger continued to play a role in advancing New Zealand’s interests on the international stage – including as New Zealand Ambassador to the United States at a time when we were seeking to bring our two countries closer together.

Mr Bolger should be remembered warmly as a New Zealander who devoted his life to our great country.

