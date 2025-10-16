Police seek information following fatal crash, Piarere

Source: New Zealand Police

Taupō Police are seeking information follow a fatal crash on State Highway 1, Pairere yesterday evening.

Police and other emergency services responded to the crash near the intersection of State Highway 1 and Horahora Road at around 7:50pm Wednesday 15 October.

Police are asking for anyone who witnessed or has dashcam footage of the crash to please contact Police immediately.

We are also asking for anyone that may have witnessed unusual or poor driving behaviour that involved a grey SUV or small silver hatchback, in and around the Pairere area on Wednesday 15 October, to please come forward.

Information can be provided by calling 105 and quoting file number 251016/7055.

Police can confirm that the Serious Crash Unit have completed a scene examination, and the road reopened in the early hours of this morning.

We thank motorists for their patience and cooperation during this time.

