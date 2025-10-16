Pahiatua homicide: Police asking public for sightings of man

Source: New Zealand Police

Police investigating the suspicious death of a woman in Pahiatua are seeking help from the public on sightings of a man possibly involved in the incident.

We are interested in any suspicious activity or sightings of a man aged 40-50, with a solid build that may have been in the Tarawera Road area from 15 October.

It is not clear whether this person is still in the area or in nearby areas.

If you see a man matching this description, do not approach them and call 111 immediately.

This follows Police locating a vehicle taken from the victim’s address, which was found unoccupied at the Blue and Green Lakes Lookout on Tarawera Road.

The vehicle has been removed and will undergo a forensic examination.

The scene examination at the Arthur Street property commenced today and will carry into Friday, with the post mortem expected to be undertaken on Friday.

Inquiries are ongoing, and at various locations in Pahiatua and the wider Tararua area this week and next week.

If you have information, please contact Police via 105 and quote file number 251015/6286.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

