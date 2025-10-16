EIT student brings Latin flair to Matilda the Musical

Source: Eastern Institute of Technology

EIT Bachelor of Creative Practice (Music) student Nicolas Lopez has stepped into the role of Rudolpho in Matilda the Musical.

The 28-year-old, who is in his final year of the Bachelor of Creative Practice (Music) at EIT, took to the stage for two weeks at the end of September, after months of rehearsals.

Originally from Colombia, Nico moved to New Zealand seven years ago. His last musical theatre role was a decade ago in South America when he played Willy Wonka in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

“It feels special to be back in musical theatre again, especially playing another Roald Dahl character. So in a way it feels like coming full circle.”

Rehearsals for the Napier Operatic Society production began in March and involved three sessions a week, each lasting up to six hours. Nico says the process was challenging but “extraordinarily rewarding”.

“It’s a big commitment, but it’s been such a good learning experience. We rehearsed so much that it was just about showing up, enjoying it and having fun on stage.”

Playing Rudolpho has also given Nico the chance to draw on his own background in Latin dance. He teaches salsa and bachata at his Hastings-based dance school, Connection Latin Dance Studio, and says the role has been both fun and insightful.

“It’s been really fulfilling to bring my experience as a Latin dancer into the character, even though Rudolpho is an exaggerated stereotype of a Latin dancer, portrayed with flashy mannerisms and socially unhealthy behaviours. Leaning into that has been a challenge, but also a lot of fun.”

Now he is pursuing his long-held passion for music, with a NZ Diploma in Music from EIT under his belt and a Bachelor of Creative Practice imminent.

“The campus is inspiring, the facilities are excellent, and the tutors are amazing musicians. For me it’s been a real game-changer.”

Among those tutors is Christopher Beernink, who was also be part of the Matilda production, performing in the pit band.

“Chris is such an inspiring tutor. He and others in the music team are not only knowledgeable but also really supportive and understanding. It’s really cool knowing he’s part of the same show.”

Nico also credits lecturer Svetlana Eliason for encouraging him to take the leap.

“Svetlana generously suggested I audition for the role, and she’s been so supportive along the way. She’s even been involved in the media advertising for the show, and it’s extra special that her talented son Adler is playing one of Matilda’s friends.”

EIT IDEAschool Music Lecturer Svetlana Eliason said she is “so pleased that Nico auditioned for the role of Rodolpho”.

“He often brings the Latin dance flair to EIT by doing lunchtime performances outside the cafe. I had no doubt that he would be the right person with the best Latin moves. What I didn’t know is that he is also a brilliant actor.”

