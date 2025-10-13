WRISE Hosts Inaugural “New Wealth Landscape Forum”

Source: Media Outreach

WRISE Group’s first “New Wealth Landscape Forum” convenes over 400 participants, featuring leading industry experts from Sunlife, EFG Bank, JP Morgan Asset Management, Nomura Asset Management, Barings Asset Management, Amber Premium, Belleview Research, CUHK and Deloitte.

The Forum provided unique insights, critical and timely market analysis, dissecting the impact of Trump’s latest tariff policies on markets, coupled with advisory solutions from the Independent Wealth Consultants (IWCs) of WRISE Group to help clients navigate complex market conditions.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 October 2025 – WRISE Group, one of Asia’s fastest-growing wealth management firms, held its inaugural “New Wealth Landscape Forum” on 11 October at the Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong. The delegation features experts and leading investment institutions, including Sunlife, EFG Bank, JP Morgan Asset Management, Nomura Asset Management, Barings Asset Management, Amber Premium, Belleview Research, CUHK and Deloitte and more. The Forum discussed diversified asset allocation amid global market volatility and explore the latest investment trends and opportunities.

Mr. Derrick Tan, Group Executive Chairman of WRISE, remarked, “The year we have seen significant market uncertainty. Trump’s announcement of further tariffs on China yesterday triggered a decline in the US market, serving as an example of recurring market volatility. The inaugural ‘New Wealth Landscape Forum’ comes at a critical time, aiming to provide investors with directions to today’s turbulent markets. Hong Kong’s unwavering energy, creativity, and strong ties with Chinese Mainland make it the ideal location for this independent forum.

Diversified Asset Allocation: Trends in Digital Assets and AI

The Forum explored diversified asset allocation in the current market environment , with a focus on digital asset trends. Ms. Alice Suen, Vice President of Amber Premium, noted that Bitcoin, often regarded as “digital gold”, servces as an inflation hedge with risk-adjusted returns surpassing other asset classes. Cryptocurrencies offer high liquidity and 24/7 global trading, making them suitable as a downside risk protection to rebalance portfolios during market volatility. Prof. Simon Lee, Adjunct Professor at the Shenzhen Finance Institute of CUHK (Shenzhen) emphasized that diversification is key in addressing market uncertainties and inflation, with asset allocation spanning cash, bonds, real estate, equities, digital assets (alternative investments), and insurance.

Mr. Chris Tong, Head of the Hong Kong Direct Business at JP Morgan Asset Management, highlighted that AI will continue to drive US stock market growth. Capital expenditure in AI reached USD800 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow by an additional 33% by 2026, reflecting strong market demand. AI applications in daily life, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and other sectors are expected to translate into stronger profit growth.

Ms. Jane Jian, Associate Director, Wealth/Retail Distribution at Barings Asset Management, discussed the opportunities and risks of bonds in a rate-cutting environment. She noted that rate cuts generally favour bonds but emphasized the importance of distinguishing the reasons behind the cuts: if driven by economic recession, credit risks may rise; however, in a context of moderate rate cutes underpinned by economic resilience (as in the current cycle), bond demand and performance are more likely to improve.

Spotlight on Growth Opportunities in APAC

Mr. Albert Chiu, APAC Executive Chairman, EFG Bank predicted that the APAC region will become the driver of global wealth growth over the next 5-10 years, driven by a young population, investment in innovative industries, maturing capital markets, and cross-border capital inflows.

Mr. Dennis Chow, APAC Chair and Global Deputy Chair of Deloitte, noted that Hong Kong’s tax advantages and the new Capital Investment Entrant Scheme (CIES) offer significant tax opportunities for high-net-worth individuals and family offices. From Mar 2024 to Sep 2025, the CIES has received approximately 2,200 applications. If all are approved, these are expected to bring around HKD 70 billion in investment capital Hong Kong, propelling its position as a leading global private investment hub.

Additionally, Japan shows market growth potentials. Mr. Davy Yuen, Head of Wholesale Business at Nomura Asset Management Hong Kong, highlighted that the Tokyo Stock Price Index (TOPIX) has risen fourfold since 2012, comparable to the S&P 500. The Tokyo Stock Exchange has introduced guidelines recommending companies to improve their price-to-book (P/B) ratios. Currently, about 60-70% of companies have a P/B below 1, indicating that share prices do not fully reflect company value, presenting room for growth.

Mr. Derrick Tan, Group Executive Chairman of WRISE, further commented, “The overwhelming response to our Forum underscores investors’ strong interest in seeking high quality investment opportunities to enhance portfolio resilience. The unique insights shared at the Forum, combined with advisory solutions from the Independent Wealth Consultants (IWCs) of WRISE Group, will empower clients to navigate complex market environments and achieve long-term investment goals.”

Hashtag: #WRISE

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.