Renewable Energy – WEL Networks powers up New Zealand’s first instant solar approval system

Source: WEL Networks



Getting solar on your roof just got a whole lot easier. WEL Networks has just launched New Zealand’s first fully automated approval system for home solar and battery connections, turning what used to take weeks into a five-minute process.

The new digital platform instantly checks local grid capacity and automatically approves most residential-sized systems up to 10 kW. It also ditches any application fees for these smaller systems, finally removing one of the last barriers for Kiwi households wanting to generate and store their own clean energy.

“We’ve redesigned the entire process with one goal in mind: get out of the way and let Kiwis produce and store their own power,” said Garth Dibley, Chief Executive of WEL Networks. ” This is all about making solar and batteries simpler, and more affordable, for everyone.”

The platform connects directly to WEL’s smart-meter network, GIS data, and the Electricity Authority Registry database to calculate available capacity in real time, meaning assessment and approval takes just a few minutes. Any application that looks like it might need a technical review is automatically flagged for an engineering assessment.

“For the past few months, we’ve been quietly building this system” said David Wiles, General Manager of Energy Services. ” Our starting point was that solar and batteries aren’t a threat to the network – they’re the future of it. We’ve chosen to lean in, build the tools, and make it easier for customers to play an active role in their energy system.”

The launch comes as the focus returns to how networks handle renewables, with Energy Minister Simon Watts urging distributors to speed up solar approvals and lift export limits, while the Electricity Authority is looking to require increased hosting capacity nationwide. WEL’s new portal exceeds those expectations.

Key features at a glance: – Fast approvals: Most applications up to 10 kW approved in around 5 minutes

– Simple to apply: Only basic information is required to get to a result

– No fees: We’ve switched off the fees for smaller systems

– Fully transparent: Customers and installers can track progress and manage documentation from one simple dashboard

– Real time: Up to the minute network data ensures more export capacity is approved without compromising network safety or reliability.

WEL Networks is the first electricity distributor in New Zealand to offer this streamlined service, which is available to all customers and accredited installers across Hamilton and surrounding Waikato communities.

This initiative supports New Zealand’s renewable-energy transition, and shows how community-owned network companies can lead in innovation, while maintaining robust network safety and reliability.

“The future of energy is local” added Garth, “When customers can generate and share power within their own communities, it’s actually pretty special. All we’re doing is making it happen in a much faster, smarter, and simpler way.”