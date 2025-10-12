Swift Police response halts ‘boy racers’ in Hutt Valley

Source: New Zealand Police

A rapid and coordinated response by Wellington Police last night decisively disrupted a planned gathering of antisocial road users, preventing dangerous driving and associated disorder across the district.

Police deployed to Upper Hutt where a significant meet-up had been organised. Road Policing and Public Safety Units established multiple checkpoints across the Hutt Valley, checking vehicles and driver credentials, and actively preventing the group from settling at known hotspots.

Twenty-eight infringement notices were issued, primarily for vehicle defects, licence breaches, and unsafe modifications.

Inspector Simon de Wit says the operation sent a clear message.

“These groups pose a real risk to public safety and are a source of ongoing frustration for our communities. Their behaviour is reckless, disruptive, and unacceptable.

Police will continue to take decisive action to prevent this kind of activity and ensure our roads remain safe for everyone.”

This operation reflects Police’s commitment to proactive enforcement and community reassurance through targeted disruption of anti-social road users.

