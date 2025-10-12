Going, going, gone: cars auctioned over unpaid court fines

Source: New Zealand Government

The Government’s trial of clamping or seizing cars of people not paying court fines is expanding after returning more than $225,000 and seizing 115 vehicles, Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith says.

“We promised to find new and effective ways to force people to pay their court fines. The threat of clamping and vehicle seizures has proved a great success. Victims are our priority and we’re ensuring they receive what they’re owed.

“Between 9 July and 6 October, bailiffs scanned 67,536 number plates and identified 982people with overdue court fines or reparations. 278 people paid on the spot, with another 127 establishing some form of payment arrangement. 115 people had their car seized and 45 had theirs clamped. The rest were either issued with a warning, or no action was taken due to their situation.

“16 of the cars have already been sold off at auction, with another 52 soon to go under the hammer. 31 people paid to avoid their car being sold.

“Overall, $225,399 has been recovered, and due to its success the trial will now be expanding. So far there have been 10 number plate scanners in operation throughout streets nationwide, and at some breath testing stations alongside police. This will increase to at least 39 as part of a permanent rollout.

“Those who have suffered emotional harm or have had their property lost or damaged should not be left out of pocket. Putting victims at the heart of the justice system is key to restoring law and order.

“The message is simple: pay your court fines, or you will be walking home.”

