Youth lands in Court following stolen car incident

Source: New Zealand Police

A stolen vehicle has landed a teenager in court following a combined effort from Police and the public.

At about 4.45pm on Wednesday, a Whangārei woman reported her vehicle stolen after visiting friends in Dargaville.

Whangārei-Kaipara Area Commander, Inspector Maria Nordstrom, says officers quickly located the stolen car, but the driver fled.

“The vehicle’s driver was quickly identified by officers, and members of the public directed Police to a rural property they believed the youth was at.

“Police attended but the youth had already fled into nearby bush.”

Inspector Nordstrom says a Police dog team was sent to the property and tracked the teen for approximately three hours.

“However, the youth had managed to hitch a ride back into town.

“Officers located the youth in town and after a short foot chase, he was successfully arrested at about 9.20pm.”

The 15-year-old is now facing multiple charges including burglary, unlawfully taking a vehicle, dangerous driving and failing to stop.

Inspector Nordstrom thanked those members of the public who provided pivotal information in helping locate the youth.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the people who stepped up and helped us – their local knowledge and willingness to assist made a real difference.

“We’re committed to holding people to account for their behaviour, and thanks to that partnership, we’ve done just that.”

ENDS.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

MIL OSI