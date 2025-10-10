Auckland Police shut down large-scale cannabis grow operation

Source: New Zealand Police

A man is facing charges after police seized over 500kgs of cannabis, during a series of search warrants executed throughout Auckland City West on Thursday 9 October.

Additionally, police located a significant amount of cash, MDMA and Ketamine.

The search warrants were part of Police’s continued effort to crack down on criminals profiting from the sale of drugs and further enquiries into others involved, continues.

Detective Senior Sergeant Anthony Darvill said “During the searches of the properties, significant commercial cannabis grow set-ups were located.

Cultivation of cannabis at this level is organised crime and the action taken by police will impact those facilitating this activity and lessen the residual harm being caused.

We’re particularly pleased to remove the MDMA and Ketamine from circulation, given the significant risk that it creates in the community”.

The 26-year-old-man is due to appear in the Auckland District Court on 15 October to face cultivation of cannabis charges and further charges are likely.

