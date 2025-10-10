Serious crash, Clover Park

Source: New Zealand Police

Emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash in Clover Park this afternoon.

Just before 3pm, Police were called to a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian on Dawson Road.

One person has been transported to hospital in a critical condition.

Motorists are being advised of road closures in the area.

A section of Dawson Road, between Chapel Road and Te Irirangi Drive, has been closed and motorists are being advised to expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

ENDS.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

MIL OSI