NZ and Singapore launch Strategic Food Partnership & AOTES conclusion

Source: New Zealand Government

The New Zealand-Singapore trade relationship has been bolstered with the launch of a Strategic Food Partnership and the conclusion of Agreement on Trade in Essential Supplies, Minister of Agriculture, and Trade and Investment, Todd McClay announced today.

“New Zealand is a trusted and reliable partner for Singapore,” Mr McClay says.

“The Strategic Food Partnership will help facilitate greater agrifood trade, speed up the movement of New Zealand’s high-quality, safe food across borders and encourage more investment, research, and innovation in the primary and food production sectors.”

It creates a structured, work programme to collaborate on food production and trade issues, further streamline bilateral trade and strengthen resilience.

Annual meetings of New Zealand’s Ministry for Primary Industries with Singapore’s Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment and Singapore Food Agency – alongside industry and researchers – will set priorities and tackle barriers to trade.

The Agreement on Trade in Essential Supplies (AOTES) ensures goods like food and fuel continue to flow during times of crisis.

The AOTES includes a crisis-response arrangement where both countries will refrain from export curbs during times of supply chain disruptions.

“The partnership and agreement will strengthen supply chain resilience, support exporters, and keep essential goods moving,” Mr McClay says.

“Both reflect the depth of the new Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the strength of 60 years of New Zealand–Singapore ties.”

MIL OSI