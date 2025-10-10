NHG Health and DFI Retail Group Collaborate to Empower Holistic Wellness in Asia

Source: Media Outreach

DFI Retail Group (the ‘Group’) is a leading Asian retailer, driven by its purpose to ‘Sustainably Serve Asia for Generations with Everyday Moments’.

At 30 June 2025, the Group and its associates operated over 7,500 outlets and employed over 83,000 people. The Group had total annual revenue in 2024 of US$24.9 billion and reported revenue of US$8.9 billion.

DFI is dedicated to delivering quality, value and service to Asian consumers through a compelling retail experience supported by an extensive store network and highly efficient supply chains.

The Group, including associates, operates a portfolio of well-known brands across five key divisions: health and beauty, convenience, food, home furnishings and restaurants. The principal brands are:

Health and Beauty



Mannings on the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macau S.A.R.; and Guardian in Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam.

Convenience

7-Eleven in Hong Kong and Macau S.A.R., Singapore and Southern China.

Wellcome and Market Place in Hong Kong S.A.R.; Cold Storage and Giant in Singapore; Lucky in Cambodia.

Home Furnishings

IKEA in Hong Kong and Macau S.A.R., Indonesia and Taiwan.

Restaurants



Hong Kong Maxim’s group on the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macau S.A.R., Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

The Group’s parent company, DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited, is incorporated in Bermuda and has a primary listing in the equity shares (transition) category of the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Bermuda and Singapore. The Group’s businesses are managed from Hong Kong. DFI Retail Group is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.