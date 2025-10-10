Interest sought for new Drury hospital site

Source: New Zealand Government

The first step towards building a new hospital in South Auckland has been taken, with the procurement process underway from today to secure land in Drury for a major new health precinct, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

“Health New Zealand will today begin the procurement process to secure land in Drury for a new hospital, calling for expressions of interest from landowners for a health precinct. This marks a major milestone in expanding health infrastructure to meet the needs of Auckland’s growing population,” Mr Brown says.

“Across the Auckland region, hospitals are experiencing increasing demand and acute pressure on bed capacity. That pressure will only intensify as the city continues to grow, particularly in South Auckland.

“A new site in South Auckland has been identified as essential to meeting future demand in Auckland. South Auckland is one of our fastest-growing communities, with significant health challenges, including higher rates of infectious diseases and long-term conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and chronic respiratory disease.

“Both Middlemore and Auckland City hospitals are under significant strain as they work to meet these needs. A new hospital in the south will add much-needed beds, modern operating theatres, and expanded emergency services, easing that pressure and improving access to care.

“This will create an opportunity to develop a world-class health precinct to serve South Auckland.

“We are focused on building the infrastructure our growing communities need. Access to major transport links – including our Roads of Regional Significance, such as Waihoehoe Road and SH1 Papakura to Drury, and public transport – will be a key factor in choosing the new hospital site. This will make it easy for patients, staff, and visitors to get to the new hospital.”

Mr Brown says investing in modern health facilities is a key part of the Government’s plan to improve services and outcomes.

“Kiwis deserve timely, quality healthcare. This investment is about putting patients first and ensuring our health system can meet future demand.”

MIL OSI