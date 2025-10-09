Serious crash, Henderson

Source: New Zealand Police

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on Swanson Road, Henderson.

Police were called to the scene at 4.15pm after a car collided with a motorcyclist.

One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit will attend the scene to carry out enquiries.

Swanson Road is closed between Rathgar and Larnoch Roads.

We ask that people avoid the area if possible and expect delays as closures are expected for a few hours this evening.

ENDS.

Amanda Wieneke/NZ Police

MIL OSI