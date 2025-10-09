B.Grimm Power Joins Hands with Sawasdee Seoul Thai Festival 2025

Source: Media Outreach

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 October 2025 – B.Grimm Power, a leading global energy producer, proudly announced its successful role as the main sponsor of the “Sawasdee Seoul Thai Festival 2025,” a vibrant celebration of Thai culture held in Seoul, South Korea. The festival highlighted Thailand’s culture and soft power through food, crafts, tourism, health, and innovation, offering Korean audiences an authentic experience of Thainess. At the same time, the event underscored B.Grimm Power’s position as one of the Thai private companies investing in clean energy in South Korea.

The “Sawasdee Seoul Thai Festival 2025,” now in its 10th edition, was organized by the Royal Thai Embassy in Seoul in collaboration with public and private partners from both Thailand and South Korea. Held on September 6–7, 2025, at Cheonggyecheon Plaza in the heart of Seoul, the festival carried the theme “Discover Thailand” and marked the largest Sawasdee Seoul Thai Festival to date. Featuring more than 80 booths showcasing Thai cuisine, crafts, tourism, health, and innovation, the festival also offered dynamic cultural highlights, including traditional Thai dance performances, a Muay Thai demonstration by world-renowned boxer Buakaw Banchamek, and a 593-meter parade celebrating the Thai community in Korea. Over the course of two days, the event drew thousands of Koreans and international visitors.

H.E. Tanee Sangrat, Ambassador of Thailand to the Republic of Korea, who presided over the opening ceremony, remarked that the “Sawasdee Seoul Thai Festival 2025” serves as a powerful platform to showcase the charm of Thai culture, art, cuisine, and way of life. He emphasized that the festival also reflects Thailand’s spirit of innovation and creativity, which are driving the nation toward becoming a hub of global soft power. The success of the event, he noted, reflects Thailand’s potential to create valuable and heartfelt experiences for people, especially in South Korea, a nation that has always shared close cultural ties and a strong friendship with Thailand.

Mr. Dusit Manapan, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, described the festival as “the heart of Thai-Korean relations,” representing the sincere and unwavering bond between the peoples of both nations. He emphasized that the Sawasdee Seoul Thai Festival 2025 greatly demonstrates the power of arts and culture as a bridge for mutual understanding and knowledge exchange between Thai and Korean people. Representing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he expressed his confidence that the event will play a vital role in strengthening the close and sustainable ties between Thailand and South Korea in the years ahead.

Ms. Phatthanong Na Chiang Mai, Deputy Governor for Asia and South Pacific Marketing, Tourism Authority of Thailand, participated in this year’s event by bringing Thai charm and wellness tourism products to create an impression at the event, conveying the charm of Thai wellness tourism in a complete way through experiences of sight, taste, scent, sound and touch, providing relaxation and a comprehensive impression to visitors. The goal is to continuously increase both the number of tourists and revenue from the South Korean market, which is one of the top five markets for foreign tourists traveling to Thailand, and to promote all-year-round travel, while promoting outdoor activities as a selling point.

Dr. Chakrit Pichyangkul, Executive Director of the Creative Economy Agency (Public Organization) or CEA, stated, “As the government agency driving Thailand’s creative economy, CEA is dedicated to supporting Thai entrepreneurs and businesses in leveraging creativity, design, and innovation to enhance value and create new opportunities. We also promote Thai content in film, series, and music to reach a global audience. CEA showcased six outstanding Thai entrepreneurs and creators from the Creative House By CEA program, representing the design, fashion, and lifestyle sectors. This event effectively reflects CEA’s mission, highlights Thailand’s soft power.

At the festival, B.Grimm Power had a booth showcasing the rich flavors of Thai cuisine with popular dishes such as som tam (green papaya salad) and kor moo yang (Thai grilled pork neck), while also hosting an exhibition on the company’s clean energy investments and social initiatives. These included projects in tiger conservation, support for classical music, and the promotion of equestrian sports, offering the Korean public a broader perspective on the company’s contributions beyond energy. Mr. Tanee Sangrat, Ambassador of Thailand to the Republic of Korea, visited the B.Grimm Power booth and was briefed on its investments and community-focused activities.

Mr. Paitoon Paisalsukwittaya, Executive Vice President and Head of Project Development and Construction at B.Grimm Power and company representative at the “Sawasdee Seoul Thai Festival 2025,” noted that B.Grimm Power has long been interested in the Korean energy market, where it has invested in renewable energy projects. These include the Yeonggwang Nakwol and Yeonggwang Hanbit offshore wind farms, with a combined installed capacity of 740 MW, both of which are already connected to the grid in partnership with KEPCO. He added, “Our support and participation in the Sawasdee Seoul Thai Festival 2025 not only reflect B.Grimm Power’s commitment to advancing renewable energy in South Korea, but also underscore our dedication to strengthening the bonds between Thailand and Korea through cultural exchange and economic cooperation. B.Grimm Power believes that these collaborations will lay an important foundation for building a sustainable future for both nations.”

