Strong interest in programme to train nurse practitioners

More than 340 nurses have expressed interest in the Government’s plan to support 120 registered nurses each year to complete advanced training and become nurse practitioners in primary care, with applications opening today, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

“This strong, early response shows how motivated nurses are to take on advanced roles and deliver more care in their communities,” Mr Brown says.

“Nurse practitioners are highly trained registered nurses who can assess, diagnose, and treat patients, prescribe medications, manage chronic conditions, and provide preventive care. They play a vital role in delivering timely, quality care, particularly in primary and community settings.

“That’s why we want to give more nurses the practical support they need to advance their careers and take on greater responsibility in caring for their communities as nurse practitioners.”

The Nurse Practitioner Training and Support Scheme (NPTSS) will support up to 120 registered nurses each year complete the final practicum year of their Master of Nursing qualification and transition into nurse practitioner roles in primary and community healthcare. There are a further 60 places for nurses in specialist areas, including mental health and emergency care.

The programme provides comprehensive wraparound support for nurses and their employers, including:

Tertiary education costs

Mentoring and preceptorship

Travel and study time support

Clinical supervision

Employer engagement and backfill funding

“The scheme is a practical investment in our nursing workforce and in better outcomes for patients across New Zealand. It makes it easier for nurses to complete their advanced training while ensuring employers can continue delivering care.”

The programme is part of the Government’s wider plan to grow and strengthen the nursing workforce in primary care, including incentives for primary care to recruit up to 400 graduate registered nurses, and support for advanced postgraduate study for up to 120 primary care registered nurses, including prescribing and advanced practice qualifications.

“By supporting nurses to work at the top of their scope, we’re expanding access to care, strengthening the frontline of our health system, and ensuring more New Zealanders have access to the care they need, close to home,” Mr Brown says.

