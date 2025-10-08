Frontline partnerships deliver job seeker support

Source: New Zealand Government

Minister for Social Development and Employment Louise Upston says a concerted focus by MSD on frontline partnerships is helping better prepare jobseekers to match with prospective employers.

“I’ve been really encouraged by the ongoing MSD ‘Into Work’ regional workshops for employers I’ve been attending,” Louise Upston says.

“Employers at these workshops consistently tell me they find well prepared, work-ready staff through MSD. A key driver for this has been MSD increasing its proactive engagement with job seekers, so they’re primed and ready for roles.

“It’s great to report that MSD delivered 80,000 proactive appointments in June 2025, around 60 per cent more than the same period in 2024.

“This includes the three customised Kōrero Mahi seminars Jobseeker Support clients need to attend. The seminars are in-person and have practical information to get ready for finding a job including help with getting an up-to-date CV, where to look for a job, and getting a driver licence.

“MSD is working really hard to ensure there is help available for all job seekers while they’re looking for a role.

“Even with the challenging economic climate, we’ve seen an increasing number of Jobseeker work exits. In the June 2025 quarter, 12 per cent more clients (1,866 clients) went off the benefit and into a job compared to the June 2024 quarter last year.

“We know the faster we can help beneficiaries – especially young people – find sustainable employment, the better the outcomes for them, their families, our communities, and our economy,” Louise Upston says.

