DBS Hong Kong Launches Regional Investment Corridors Initiative to Forge New Cross-Border Growth Channels Across Asia

Source: Media Outreach

The debut event provided invaluable insights, networking opportunities and an exploration of significant investment prospects within Japan market for general partners. From left: Manabu Nagano, Head of Business Development – Japan, Apex Group; Kunihiko Morishita, Partner, Anderson Mori & Tomotsune; Lareina Wang, Managing Director and Head of SME Banking, DBS Hong Kong; Kate Hodson, Partner, Ogier.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 October 2025 – Asia’s investment landscape is undergoing rapid evolution, and DBS stands at the forefront as the preferred banking partner for emerging and mid-sized asset managers seeking to scale across borders.is delighted to announce the launch of its “Regional Investment Corridors” initiative. In addition to strengthening DBS’ position as a conduit for growth and opportunity, the initiative empowers our clients to seize high-potential ventures across Asia by unlocking new pathways and connecting capital with diverse ventures opportunities in Asia.

The exclusive debut luncheon event in Hong Kong focused on fostering connections to bridge private capital opportunities between Hong Kong and Japan and was a great success. The event brought together a group of distinguished industry leaders and esteemed partners, including Anderson Mori & Tomotsune, Apex Group, DealStreetAsia, FinCity.Tokyo, KPMG and Ogier.

Japan’s ascent as an international financial hub is particularly noteworthy, evidenced by a record Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) stock exceeding JPY 50 trillion in 2023, with ambitious government targets aiming to double this by 2030[1]. As highlighted by the virtual keynote address from FinCity.Tokyo, Japan’s first public-private partnership financial promotion organisation, new initiatives such as the expanded NISA tax exemption scheme and Tokyo Stock Exchange reforms are driving a significant shift from savings to investment in Japan.

As part of the “Regional Investment Corridors” initiative, DBS Hong Kong will also host events targeting Shanghai, Singapore and South Korea in the upcoming months to build robust corridors for capital exchange and foster region-wide impact. DBS Hong Kong remains committed to supporting the ambitions of asset managers and enterprises by fostering collaborative partnerships and providing integrated solutions tailored to the fast-changing Asian investment landscape.

Boris Chan, Managing Director and Head of Institutional Banking Group, DBS Hong Kong, commented, “DBS, as a ‘super connector,’ actively shapes Asia’s investment ecosystem by bridging businesses, markets and strategic partners. The launch of our ‘Regional Investment Corridors’ initiative reflects our dedication to acting as a facilitator and a strategic partner for inbound and outbound investment flows. Recognised by Global Finance as the safest bank in Asia for 17 consecutive years, DBS is unwavering in its pursuit of supporting clients’ strategic investments and fostering economic development across the region.”

This initiative builds on the success of DBS’ past engagements in connecting clients and decision-makers across the region, including the “Investment Insights: Unlocking Opportunities in Greater China and Asia” event in Singapore in February 2025. These previous events shared dynamic asset management trends, fundraising strategies and emerging investment opportunities, receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback.

Hashtag: #DBS

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.