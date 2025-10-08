AsiaPac Unveils Four AI SaaS Platforms to Transform Omnichannel Marketing in Asia

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 October 2025 – AsiaPac Net Media Limited (AsiaPac), a pioneer in AI-driven omnichannel digital marketing technology across the Asia-Pacific region, is proud to announce the launch of four innovative AI SaaS platforms under its subsidiary, AdTechinno. These platforms—OptAdEasy, KOOLER AI, Kolsify, and APHub—empower global brands with intelligent, data-driven solutions that enhance the impact and effectiveness of cross-border marketing.

Comprehensive AI SaaS Digital Marketing Toolset:

OptAdEasy: A unified ad management platform for seamless campaigns across Meta and Google Ads. Its features include ad optimization, competitors’ ad analysis and AI-generated banners, allowing marketers to deploy campaigns with maximum quality reach with minimal budget waste.

A unified ad management platform for seamless campaigns across Meta and Google Ads. Its features include ad optimization, competitors’ ad analysis and AI-generated banners, allowing marketers to deploy campaigns with maximum quality reach with minimal budget waste. KOOLER AI: A KOL management platform that leverages deep analytics to identify optimal KOL matches from 200,000+ KOLs spanning 10 Asian markets and 8 social platforms. Besides KOL discovery, it provides KOL performance metrics and insights into 1000+ top brands.

A KOL management platform that leverages deep analytics to identify optimal KOL matches from 200,000+ KOLs spanning 10 Asian markets and 8 social platforms. Besides KOL discovery, it provides KOL performance metrics and insights into 1000+ top brands. Kolsify: A next-generation platform for creating customizable avatars and content. Harnessing advanced Face Fusion technology, marketers, influencers, and individuals can generate both photorealistic and cartoon-style avatars, enabling seamless face swaps into images and videos.

A next-generation platform for creating customizable avatars and content. Harnessing advanced Face Fusion technology, marketers, influencers, and individuals can generate both photorealistic and cartoon-style avatars, enabling seamless face swaps into images and videos. APHub: A programmatic DSP that integrates global and local ad exchanges, delivering premium online and pDOOH ad placements worldwide. With access to third-party audience data and diverse creative formats, APHub empowers advertisers to execute precisely targeted and effective, borderless campaigns.

Cross-Border Inbound and Outbound Marketing Fueled By Omnichannel Excellence

Leveraging cutting-edge innovation, AsiaPac delivers integrated solutions that enable the seamless execution of omnichannel marketing strategies across global markets. With a strong foothold in the Asia-Pacific region, AsiaPac serves as a strategic bridge between local and international markets—helping brands maintain global consistency while dynamically adapting to regional nuances. It is committed to continuously leveraging scalable, performance-driven intelligence to keep brands ahead in an ever-evolving global marketplace.

https://www.asiapacdigital.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/asiapac-net-media-limited/

https://www.facebook.com/asiapacdigital

Wechat: 亚太网络

https://www.instagram.com/asiapac.digital/

Hashtag: #AsiaPac #AdTechinno #APACMarketing #AdTech

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.