Six Mongrel Mob members and associates before the courts after fight in Palmerston North

Source: New Zealand Police

Six Mongrel Mob members and associates are before the courts after a Palmerston North fight that led to the Gang Conflict Warrant in August, with one man due to first appear this week.

About midnight on Saturday 8 August, Police were called to Main Street after receiving multiple reports of a mass brawl at a hotel.

Earlier that evening, an R18 event was held at the premises and was attended by a large number of Mongrel Mob members and associates from areas nearby including Palmerston North and Hawke’s Bay.

Police believe a disagreement over alleged missing property between a member of the public and a gang member occurred.

This altercation shortly escalated to another gang member assaulting the member of the public, initiating a mass brawl.

A series of Mongrel Mob members were involved in assaulting members of the public, and in some instances, bottles, bar stools, and other weapons of opportunity are believed to have been used.

Multiple people received minor injuries and received medical attention at the scene, then later at Palmerston North Hospital.

Police’s enquiries, including reviewing CCTV footage, quickly identified multiple people believed to be responsible for the incident.

Following the brawl, and other serious gang related incidents, a Gang Conflict Warrant was issued in the Manawatū area.

The warrant broadened Police’s power under the Criminal Activity Intervention Legislation Act, giving Police special powers to search vehicles and occupants of vehicles of suspected gang members, and seize firearms, weapons, and vehicles.

As a result of the investigation, a number of search warrants were conducted in relation to the brawl, resulting in the arrest of seven Mongrel Mob members.

Acting Detective Sergeant Richard How says this violence stemmed from people not being able to accept no as an answer.

“Clearly the use of violence by these gang members to get their own way is not going to be tolerated.

“These arrests are pleasing and show the community our determination to ensure each person is held accountable for their behaviour and actions in this incident.”

A 37-year-old man is due to appear in Palmerston North District Court on 9 October, facing charges of common assault, male assaults female, and assault with intent to injure.

A 37-year-old Napier man appeared in Napier District Court on 24 September and pled guilty to two counts of common assault.

A 43-year-old Palmerston North man appeared in Palmerston North District Court on 23 September on a charge of common assault.

A 38-year-old Palmerston North man appeared in Palmerston North District Court on 17 September, charged with common assault, assault with intent to injure, and two counts of male assaults female.

A 31-year-old and 26-year-old appeared in Palmerston North District Court on 23 September on a charged of common assault and assaulting a person with a blunt instrument.

A 27-year-old man was warned for possession of an offensive weapon.

While the investigation into the brawl continues, Police cannot rule out further arrests or charges.

The court processes remain ongoing, and Police are unable to comment further.

ENDS

Isued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI