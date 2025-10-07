New Lynn homicide: Man charged with murder

Source: New Zealand Police

A man has been charged with murder following a homicide in New Lynn yesterday.

Emergency services were called to a property in Kaponga Crescent at about 11.52am on Monday following a report a person had been injured.

Acting Detective Inspector Simon Harrison, of Waitematā CIB, says despite the best efforts from first responders, the man sadly died at the scene.

“A 28-year-old man was arrested at the scene and has subsequently been charged with murder.

Acting Detective Inspector Harrison says Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.

“A scene examination is continuing and a post mortem examination and formal identification of the victim will be carried out today.

“Police will likely be able to release more details about the man after these processes have been completed.

“Police and Victim Support Services are providing support to the victims whānau during this difficult time.”

He says a Police presence will remain in the area as the investigation continues.

“We are pleased to have been able to charge someone in relation to this tragic incident.”

The man appeared in Waitākere District Court today and was remanded in custody to appear in the Auckland High Court on 22 October.

As the matter is now before the Court, Police are limited in providing further comment.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

