Homicide investigation launched in Dunedin

Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Detective Inspector Shona Low, Crime Manager Southern District.

A homicide investigation has been launched following the death of a man in North Dunedin on Friday.

Police received reports of a sudden death at a property on Great King Street about 2pm and found a 36 year-old man deceased at the scene.

A scene guard remains in place today as a forensic examination is carried out. The circumstances of the man’s death remain under investigation, but initial indications suggest he died from non-accidental injuries.

There will be an increased Police presence in North Dunedin as we work to establish how the man died, and when.

Formal identification procedures will be carried out in the coming days as well as a forensic postmortem.

If you have any information that can assist in our investigation, please contact Police on 105 either over the phone or online.

Reference the file number 251003/5165.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

