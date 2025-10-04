Greymouth homicide update – arrest made

Source: New Zealand Police

To be attributed to Inspector Jacqui Corner, West Coast Area Commander:

A 16-year-old male has been charged with the murder of Donald Baikie in Greymouth on 30 September.

The male was arrested last night and will appear in Greymouth Youth Court this morning.

Police have completed a scene examination at the address where Mr Baikie was located deceased, however there will be a continued police presence in the area as we continue with our investigation.

We would like to thank the Greymouth community for their support and cooperation as we work to carry out our enquiries into Mr Baikie’s death.

As the matter is now before the Court, further comment or information cannot be provided.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre.

MIL OSI