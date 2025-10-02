Teenager remanded in custody after night-time burglaries

Source: New Zealand Police

A west Auckland teenager has been arrested following two daring burglaries committed under the cover of darkness.

Waitematā West Tactical Crime Unit began investigating burglaries on 27 and 29 September in the New Lynn area.

“Concerningly, these burglaries occurred at night whilst victims were asleep,” Detective Sergeant Anna Freestone says.

“The offender allegedly targeted valuable electronic goods, as well as vehicles parked at the properties with the keys.”

CCTV caught two offenders acting suspiciously around properties nearby.

Investigators quickly progressed enquiries, which took them to a Rānui property.

“The Tactical Crime Unit and the Youth Crime Team executed a search warrant at the address and a 14-year-old male was arrested,” Detective Sergeant Freestone says.

“Pleasingly we have located a range of stolen property during the search warrant, which has been recovered.”

Police have also recovered two of the three stolen vehicles, and enquiries will continue into the burglaries.

Detective Sergeant Freestone says the 14-year-old has been charged with two counts of burglary.

He is before the Waitākere Youth Court and has been remanded in custody.

“This is a great outcome for the victim and community, and Police will continue to act with urgency with this sort of offending taking place,” Detective Sergeant Freestone says.

Police continue to advise the community of the value of CCTV being installed on their property as a deterrent and investigation tool.

If you see suspicious activity occurring in your neighbourhood, please contact Police on 111.

