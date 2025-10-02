Information sought following Birkenhead aggravated burglary

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are appealing for information from the public following an aggravated burglary in Birkenhead yesterday afternoon.

At around 1.35pm, it was reported three people entered a pawnbrokers on Mokoia Road, smashed display cabinets, and stole various items.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Renfree, Waitematā CIB, says the offenders arrived and departed the store in a vehicle that has been confirmed as stolen.

“This group has then driven to Zion Road, Birkenhead where they abandoned that car and left in a second stolen car.”

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Renfree says Police located that second vehicle abandoned in Potter Avenue, Northcote, and it is believed the offenders left Potter Avenue in a third vehicle.

“We are continuing to make enquiries in order to locate those responsible and hold them to account.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen these people or any of the vehicles involved in this incident, to get in touch.”

Police would also like to hear from anyone who may have relevant dashcam or CCTV footage from Mokoia Road, Zion Road, Birkenhead Avenue, Pupuke Road, Releigh Road or Potter Avenue, including anyone who filmed the initial aggravated burglary in Birkenhead.

Anyone who has information which may assist is asked to please contact Police via 105 and quote file number 251001/7961.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

