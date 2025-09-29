Woman charged with murder after Matatā incident

Source: New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Detective Inspector Lew Warner:

The woman assisting Police with enquiries into a serious incident in Matatā on Saturday has now been charged.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Flax and Matatā Roads about 3.50pm, after a report of two people being injured by a third person while in a vehicle. The vehicle left the road and crashed.

One of the victims died at the scene. The second victim is in a stable condition in hospital.

The 35-year-old woman is due to appear in Whakatāne District Court today on charges of murder, and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police enquiries are ongoing.

ENDS

Issued by the Police Media Centre

MIL OSI