Gisborne Police investigating serious incident

Cordons are in place at a property as Police investigate a serious incident in Riverdale, Gisborne, this morning.

Police were called to an address on Ormond Road, near Lytton Road, about 4am, where a person was located with critical injuries.

There is a visible Police presence in the area and motorists should expect diversions while Police work at the scene. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

Further information will be released when we are in a position to do so.

