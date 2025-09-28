Search continues for Marley

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are continuing their search for missing 17-year-old Marley today.

“Yesterday, Police, with the help of Land Search and Rescue, Coastguard Sumner, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Surf Lifesaving New Zealand and volunteers searched the Scarborough whitewash area,” says Detective Sergeant Lucy Aldridge.

“Today our search efforts are focused on the surrounding bays and involves using drones, as well as boats and land teams to cover as much ground as possible.”

Marley was last seen in Opawa about 2:30pm on Friday 26 September and his vehicle was later located in Sumner.

“We are urging anyone in Sumner and Scarborough with CCTV or doorbell cameras on their property to check their cameras from 2:45pm on Friday.”

Marley is thought to be wearing black track pants and a dark-coloured hooded jersey.

If you see Marley please call Police via 111, quoting the reference number 250927/3331. Information after the fact can be made via 105, using the same reference number.

ENDS

Issued by the Police Media Centre

MIL OSI