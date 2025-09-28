Appeal for information: Oakleigh crash

Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Constable Lindsay Weir:

Whangārei Police are appealing to the public for information after a crash on State Highway 1 in Oakleigh yesterday evening.

Police were called to the crash involving two vehicles, one of which was towing a trailer, at around 5:40pm Saturday 27 September.

Thankfully, there were no serious injuries.

Police are asking for anyone that may have witnessed the crash or have dashcam footage of the crash and aftermath to please get in touch.

If you can help us in our enquiries, please contact Police on 105 and referencing event number PO63946063.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

