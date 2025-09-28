Man arrested after serious incident at Wadestown property

Source: New Zealand Police

A man has been arrested in Wadestown this afternoon, after he allegedly entered a property and threatened the occupants with a weapon.

Police were called about 12.35pm to Anne Street, after a report of a man entering a house with a large, bladed weapon and attempting to steal a vehicle.

When challenged he has begun causing damage to the property, and on Police arrival, OC spray has been deployed.

He has then retreated to a room in the house and refused to come out.

While Police were trying to de-escalate the situation, the man has become violent and has presented a threat to attending staff while still in possession of his weapon.

OC spray and tasers have been used, and when the man has continued to escalate, a single shot has been fired by a Police staff member.

The Armed Offenders Squad and Police Negotiation Team have then arrived, and the man has been taken into custody with the assistance of a Police dog about 2.20pm.

The man has been transported to hospital to receive treatment for a dog bite, where he will remain under Police guard. He has also sustained a superficial injury to his shoulder, believed to be as a result of the shot fired.

Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell says this was a fast-moving situation involving a volatile offender.

“We are fortunate this incident was resolved with no injury to our staff or members of the public.

“We will be ensuring the victims of the initial burglary incident receive support, as they are understandably very traumatised by what’s happened today.

“Our staff attending the incident will also be supported.”

A scene examination is now being carried out at the address, and the public can expect to see an increased Police presence in the area.

The matter will be referred to the IPCA, as is standard procedure for incidents of this nature.

Charges are still being considered and will follow in due course.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI